Film chamber ban on government cinemas: Saji Cherian intervenes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the Kerala Film Chamber’s decision not to screen movies in government-owned cinemas from next month, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said on Wednesday that inter-departmental interventions have been initiated towards their demands.

“They have given a letter regarding this, and we have held a discussion with them. But many of their demands require coordinated efforts of multiple departments, including Electricity and Local Self-Government Departments,” the minister said at a press meet here on Wednesday.

“Based on their demands, we have prepared a document and handed it over for the consideration of other departments. Some departments have accepted them, while others have denied,” he said. Mentioning that some of their requests are genuine, the minister, however, said that not all demands can be accepted. The next meeting on this will be convened on January 7, the minister added.

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced that they would not distribute films to cinemas run by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation as they alleged the state government has not responded to their repeated requests, including the ending of double taxation on movie tickets.