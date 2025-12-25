Sam Solomon to be new Kerala University registrar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate of the University of Kerala has decided to appoint Prof Sam Solomon, head of the department of optoelectronics, as registrar of the varsity.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal who chaired the meeting refused to place before the Syndicate the award of PhD to researcher Vipin Vijayan on grounds that the matter was sub-judice.

Vipin’s open defence of his doctoral thesis had courted controversy after C N Vijayakumari, the dean of the faculty of oriental studies, objected to the award of PhD to the scholar.

The Syndicate also constituted a three-member panel to look into irregularities related to revaluation and scrutiny of answer-scripts. The promotion of 144 teachers in various affiliated colleges was also ratified by the Syndicate.