Invalid votes recorded in Thiruvananthapuram mayoral election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the mayoral election, 97 valid votes were polled out of the 101-member council. V V Rajesh won the election with 51 votes, including the support of Independent councillor M Radhakrishnan. Two votes were declared invalid.

LDF candidate R P Sivaji secured 29 votes, while Congress-led UDF nominee K S Sabarinadhan managed to get 17 votes. Two UDF votes — those of K R Cletus, councillor from Nanthancode, and S Lathika, councillor from Venganoor — were declared invalid due to errors in signing.

Independent councillor Sudheesh Kumar from Powdikonam, a Congress rebel, did not cast his vote in either election. Voting did not take place in the Vizhinjam ward, where polling has been postponed following the death of a candidate.

In the deputy mayoral election, Asha Nath was elected with 50 votes. LDF councillor Rakhi Ravikumar received 28 votes, while UDF candidate Mary Pushpam secured 19 votes. Two ballots — those of BJP councillor Vayalkara Ratheesh from Poonkulam and LDF councillor Liju S from Ulloor — were declared invalid.