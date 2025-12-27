LDF moves court over Thiruvananthapuram mayoral election, alleges violation of rules by BJP councillors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF has decided to initiate legal action in connection with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation mayoral election. CPM leader S P Deepak alleged that 20 BJP councillors took their oath of office in violation of rules and that their votes should not be counted in the mayoral election.

According to the petition of S P Deepak, 20 BJP councillors took the oath in violation of rules. Chempazhanthy Udayan of Mannanthala ward and Sugathan R both of them swore in the name of Sree Narayana Guru. Pappanamcode Saji of Melamcode ward, R C Beena of Nedumcaud ward, Saritha P of Manacaud ward and Harikumar of Fort ward swore in the name of ‘Padmanabhaswamy’.

Deputy Mayor Asha Nath and Vinod R of Cheruvakkal ward swore in the name of ‘Bharatmata’, Pangode councillor Vishnu Mohan swore in the name of ‘Udayannoor Devi’, Valiyasala councillor Soorya V S took the oath saying ‘Kavilamma’, Sreedevi S K of Ponnumangalam ward in the name of ‘Bhagavat’. Ponkulam councillor took the oath in the name of martyrs of his institution, Gopakumar of Thiruvallam ward took oath in Thiruvallam Parasuraman’s name. Sruthi S S of Attukal took oath in the name of ‘Attukalamma’, and Kamaleswaram councillor V Giri swore in the name of ‘Irukulangara Durga Bhagavati’. Deepa S Nair of Perunthanni swore in the name of ‘Padmanabha and Mahavishnu’.

Sreekanteswaram councillor Sukanya O took the oath in the name of ‘Sreekanteswaran Ayyappan’. Jaya Rajeev of Kadakampally swore in the name of ‘Ayyappa.’ Attipra councillor Sunil S S took the oath in the name of ‘Karyavattom Sree Dharma Sastha’, and Akkulam councillor Mini P S swore in the name of ‘Gurudeva and martyrs of her institution.’