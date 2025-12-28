CPM’s Priyadarshini is district panchayat president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF retained control of the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat on Saturday with V Priyadarshini assuming office as its ninth president. She was sworn in by District Collector Anu Kumari at a function held at the district panchayat hall.
Priyadarshini, an LDF member elected from the Kallambalam division, secured 15 votes in the presidential election. UDF candidate Agnes Rani, representing the Venganoor division, polled 13 votes.
LDF member B P Murali, elected from the Navayikulam division, was chosen as vice-president, also securing 15 votes, while UDF nominee Sajith Muttappalam received 13 votes. Murali was administered the oath of office by President Priyadarshini.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Minister V Sivankutty, Kadakampally Surendran, MLAs V Joy, D K Murali and G Stephen, former district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, and other members of the panchayat.
With 15 seats, the LDF had already secured a clear majority in the 28-member district panchayat. The UDF, which improved its tally to 13 seats from the previous term, fielded Agnes Rani in an attempt to challenge the ruling front. However, the LDF succeeded in retaining both the top posts. The NDA failed to open its account.
The members of the district panchayat are: Adarsh Elakamon (Elakamon), Deepa Anil (Kilimanoor), Sudheersha (Kallara), P V Rajesh (Vembayam), J Yahia (Anad), K R Shaiju (Palode), Pradeep Narayan (Aryanad), L P Maya Devi (Vellanad), Gopu Neyyar (Poovachal), J P Annie Prasad (Ottasekharamangalam), Athira Grace (Vellarada), I Vijayaraji (Kunnathukal), S K Ben Darwin (Parassala), C R Pranakumar (Mariyapuram), Freeda Simon (Kanjiramkulam), Anjitha Vinod Kottukal (Balaramapuram), Agnes Rani (Venganoor), B Shobhana (Pallichal), S Suresh Babu (Malayinkeezhu), R Preetha (Karakulam), S Karthika (Pothencode), Mahani Jaseem (Kaniyapuram), Mini Jayachandran (Murukkumpuzha), Sajith Muttappalam (Kizhuvilam), S Sheela (Chirayinkeezhu), Nabeel Kallambalam (Manamboor), and V Priyadarshini (Kallambalam).