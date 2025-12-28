CPM’s Priyadarshini is district panchayat president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF retained control of the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat on Saturday with V Priyadarshini assuming office as its ninth president. She was sworn in by District Collector Anu Kumari at a function held at the district panchayat hall.

Priyadarshini, an LDF member elected from the Kallambalam division, secured 15 votes in the presidential election. UDF candidate Agnes Rani, representing the Venganoor division, polled 13 votes.

LDF member B P Murali, elected from the Navayikulam division, was chosen as vice-president, also securing 15 votes, while UDF nominee Sajith Muttappalam received 13 votes. Murali was administered the oath of office by President Priyadarshini.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Minister V Sivankutty, Kadakampally Surendran, MLAs V Joy, D K Murali and G Stephen, former district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, and other members of the panchayat.