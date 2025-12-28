‘My Dear Kuttichathan’ fame art director K Shekhar passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned art director and designer K Shekhar, 72, best known for his path-breaking work in ‘My Dear Kuttichathan,’ passed away on Saturday morning at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Shekhar was the art director of My Dear Kuttichathan, India’s first 3D film. He is especially remembered for designing the famous rotating bedroom set seen in the song ‘Aalipazham Perukkan,’ where children appear to walk on walls and the ceiling.

The scene was created using a real mechanical rotating room with the camera mounted to move in sync with it - a pioneering visual effect in Indian cinema at the time.

A postgraduate in journalism from the University of Kerala (1979), Shekhar entered the film industry as costume publicity designer for Padayottam, Malayalam cinema’s first 70mm film directed by Jijo.

He later worked as art director for several notable films including Fazil’s ‘Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu,’ ‘Chanakyan’ and ‘Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare,’ and for the Hindi television series ‘Bible Ki Kahaniyan’ telecast on Doordarshan.

He was also part of the design team behind the Kishkinta Amusement Park in Chennai. He is survived by wife Jayanti Shekhar, a commerce teacher. The body was kept for public viewing at his residence near Statue Junction till Saturday evening and was later cremated at Santhi Kavadam, Thycaud.