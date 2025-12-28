Six arrested for fake Instagram honeytrap, assault and extortion in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aryancode police have arrested six persons for allegedly creating a fake Instagram profile using a young woman’s photographs to cheat and extort money from a man, and for brutally assaulting him when he came to meet them.

The arrested are Nidhin, 24, his brother Nidheesh, 25, Sreejith alias Sreekuttan, 24, Akhil alias Sachu, 26, and two Plus-II students.

According to the police, the gang targeted Mahesh Mohanan, 40, a native of Kunnathoor in Kollam, by creating a fake Instagram account and chatting with him regularly. After gaining his confidence, they allegedly told him that the woman was alone at her house and asked him to come to Aryancode on December 22.

When Mahesh reached the spot, the accused allegedly detained him and assaulted him. His hand was fractured and he suffered stab injuries. The gang also allegedly snatched his mobile phone and ATM card, obtained the PIN, and withdrew Rs 21,500 from his bank account.

The accused further demanded Rs 2 lakh as ransom and threatened to falsely implicate him in a Pocso case if he failed to pay Rs 1 lakh immediately, the police said. Realising that Mahesh did not have more money, the gang allegedly abandoned him at Neyyattinkara and fled.

Injured and disoriented, he managed to reach Parassala, where he approached the local police station. He was later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on information received from the Parassala police, a team led by Aryancode SHO Thanseem Abdul Samad traced and arrested the accused.

The police said Nidhin and Nidheesh are involved in several criminal cases registered at Neyyattinkara, Marayamuttom, Parassala and Kattakkada police stations. All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

Withdrew Rs 21,500 from victim’s bank account

When Mahesh reached the spot, the accused allegedly detained him and assaulted him. His hand was fractured and he suffered stab injuries. The gang also allegedly snatched his mobile phone and ATM card, obtained the PIN, and withdrew Rs 21,500 from his bank account.