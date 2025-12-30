INTERVIEW | Thiruvananthapuram Corp council will examine issues BJP raised as oppn, says Mayor Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new city corporation council will verify all allegations raised by previous BJP-led opposition, said Mayor V V Rajesh. In a brief interaction, Rajesh shared with TNIE his vision about the new city, corruption allegations, stray dog management, waste management reforms, electric buses, streetlights, and BJP’s political prospects.
Over the past five years, the BJP has raised several allegations against the corporation, including corruption and backdoor appointments. What action will the new administration take?
All the issues we raised while in the opposition will be examined thoroughly. We have started scrutinising all relevant documents. After examining them, we will decide what legal steps can be taken. At that stage, discussions with legal experts and corporation officials will naturally follow. There were serious discussions and allegations on hundreds of backdoor appointments made by the LDF. All those aspects will be examined in detail as part of this process. The Attukal Pongala issue was among the first matters we flagged. All documents related to every issue raised by us earlier are now being examined.
What steps are being taken on stray dog management and the proposed dog shelter?
Sterilisation will be expedited. That is a key step we are focusing on immediately. Today we initiated discussions on stray dog management and setting up of a dog shelter. After examining the Supreme Court verdict, we will consult experts, including veterinary doctors. We need clarity on the design and area requirements for dog shelter This process has already been initiated.
What are your plans for improving nightlife?
No, that discussion has not started yet. We can talk about it later. I don’t want to state my personal perspective without having a discussion on the matter.
Streetlights not functioning is a major complaint across the city. What is your plan?
As a former councillor, I am well aware of the pain and inconvenience caused by non-functional streetlights. We are investigating the reasons behind the failures and steps will be taken to resolve them. This is a serious issue within the city limits and also in rural areas.
Electric buses purchased for Thiruvananthapuram are reportedly being operated in other districts. Will the corporation intervene?
We have asked for the agreement documents between Smart City and KSRTC. These buses were procured to reduce pollution in our city. There must be a clear agreement outlining the conditions, including the corporation’s share and responsibilities. We need to examine whether those conditions are being complied with. We can only implement existing ones. If KSRTC is complying with the agreement, there is no issue. If there is a violation, then the corporation’s intervention is necessary. That decision can be taken only after examining the documents.
Waste management continues to be a major concern. What changes are you planning?
The changes we are planning will address all existing shortcomings. Issues related to service delivery and waste handling will be resolved. There are several successful models in the country - Indore, Goa, and others. We need to assess which model suits Thiruvananthapuram best, considering land availability and local conditions. That model will be implemented.
With BJP now having four assembly constituencies within the corporation limits, how do you assess the party’s prospects in the next assembly elections?
BJP will not just win in four constituencies. With the development happening in Thiruvananthapuram, the party will expand its presence across Kerala. The growth of BJP in Kerala is evident, just as it has been across India.