INTERVIEW | Thiruvananthapuram Corp council will examine issues BJP raised as oppn, says Mayor Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new city corporation council will verify all allegations raised by previous BJP-led opposition, said Mayor V V Rajesh. In a brief interaction, Rajesh shared with TNIE his vision about the new city, corruption allegations, stray dog management, waste management reforms, electric buses, streetlights, and BJP’s political prospects.

Over the past five years, the BJP has raised several allegations against the corporation, including corruption and backdoor appointments. What action will the new administration take?

All the issues we raised while in the opposition will be examined thoroughly. We have started scrutinising all relevant documents. After examining them, we will decide what legal steps can be taken. At that stage, discussions with legal experts and corporation officials will naturally follow. There were serious discussions and allegations on hundreds of backdoor appointments made by the LDF. All those aspects will be examined in detail as part of this process. The Attukal Pongala issue was among the first matters we flagged. All documents related to every issue raised by us earlier are now being examined.

What steps are being taken on stray dog management and the proposed dog shelter?

Sterilisation will be expedited. That is a key step we are focusing on immediately. Today we initiated discussions on stray dog management and setting up of a dog shelter. After examining the Supreme Court verdict, we will consult experts, including veterinary doctors. We need clarity on the design and area requirements for dog shelter This process has already been initiated.

What are your plans for improving nightlife?

No, that discussion has not started yet. We can talk about it later. I don’t want to state my personal perspective without having a discussion on the matter.