Pappanji to be burnt at Kovalam Crafts Village

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing the long-running Fort Kochi Pappanji tradition to Kovalam, a 40-feet-high effigy has been set up at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village and will be set on fire at midnight on December 31 as part of the New Year celebrations.

This is the first time Kovalam is formally adopting the Pappanji ritual, believed to symbolise bidding farewell to the old year and its troubles. The effigy has been built over 10 days by a team of around 10 artists. The structure has been designed to be visible from a distance inside the campus. Chief Operating Officer T U Sreeprasad added that the preparations were in the final stage.

Public viewing of the effigy will be allowed till 3 pm on December 31. From 7 pm, stage programmes will commence at the venue, which will continue till midnight. The burning of the effigy along with a fireworks display will mark the beginning of the New Year.

As Kovalam is now joining the list of venues hosting Pappanji burning, organisers expect the event to grow into an annual New Year attraction similar to the Fort Kochi model, though on a smaller scale to begin with.

The celebrations are being held under the banner ‘Epilogue,’ the fourth edition of the New Year event at the venue.