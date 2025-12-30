Special prosecutor appointed in Thiruvananthapuram MCH doctor's suicide case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed former additional government pleader and public prosecutor M Salahudeen as the special public prosecutor in the sensational suicide case of a young female doctor, who was a student of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in 2023.

Dr Shahana A J, a second-year PG student in the surgery department, died by suicide on December 2, 2023, at her apartment near the MCH. She took the drastic step after her lover, Dr EA Ruwais, who was also her colleague, backed off from the marriage promise demanding a huge dowry.

Shahana’s family had alleged that Ruwais demanded one acre of land, 150 sovereigns of gold and a BMW car as dowry. She later died by suicide by injecting a high dose of anesthesia. Ruwais was arrested by the Medical College Hospital after he was booked for abetting suicide.