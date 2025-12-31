Kerala’s feats in education pride of country, says VP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lauding Kerala’s role in shaping the landscape of the Indian education sector, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said that the state’s big wins in the field are the result of the collective efforts of students and educational institutions.

“The feats Kerala has achieved in education and literacy fields are laurels for the country,” he said while delivering the inaugural address of the closing ceremony of the one-year-long platinum jubilee celebrations of Mar Ivanios College here on Tuesday.

Mentioning that the National Education Policy aims to equip the students for the future, he mentioned that its prime focus will be on creative thinking and research development.

Mentioning that educational institutions that uphold the constitutional values will strengthen the unity and social relations of the country, the vice president said that education should give priority to character development and social commitment beyond degrees and jobs.

Radhakrishnan also mentioned that the key vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is to call upon our youth to become innovators, entrepreneurs, and solution providers.

Continuing the spirit of the vice president’s words, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said that students and educational institutions can make significant contributions towards making India a developed country by 2047.

Speaking about the state government’s contributions towards elevating the standard of the education sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that excellent development took place in the field within the last 10 years, both in foundational and academic levels.