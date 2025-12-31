Mayor alleges violation of city circular bus agreement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With tensions rising over the operation of city circular electric buses, new city Mayor V V Rajesh has alleged that key conditions in the tripartite agreement between Smart City, the city corporation and KSRTC have been violated. The mayor said that although the agreement mandates a share of the profit for the corporation, this has not been paid for four to five years since the buses were introduced.

“This is how income is lost within the system. It is also clearly mentioned that buses may travel to the suburbs during odd hours, but during peak hours all services must continue within the city. This too has been violated. We are not aiming for a confrontation, but what is rightfully due to the corporation should be ensured while staying within the system,” he told TNIE.

Rajesh said there were 115 electric buses, including two double-deckers, procured under the city circular service at a cost of `110 crore. The initiative, he said, was meant to ease urban travel, reduce pollution and generate revenue for the corporation which has been undermined after services were reduced and redeployed.

Former transport minister Antony Raju backed the mayor’s stance, recalling that the buses were procured specifically for city services during his tenure.