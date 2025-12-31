Mayor alleges violation of city circular bus agreement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With tensions rising over the operation of city circular electric buses, new city Mayor V V Rajesh has alleged that key conditions in the tripartite agreement between Smart City, the city corporation and KSRTC have been violated. The mayor said that although the agreement mandates a share of the profit for the corporation, this has not been paid for four to five years since the buses were introduced.
“This is how income is lost within the system. It is also clearly mentioned that buses may travel to the suburbs during odd hours, but during peak hours all services must continue within the city. This too has been violated. We are not aiming for a confrontation, but what is rightfully due to the corporation should be ensured while staying within the system,” he told TNIE.
Rajesh said there were 115 electric buses, including two double-deckers, procured under the city circular service at a cost of `110 crore. The initiative, he said, was meant to ease urban travel, reduce pollution and generate revenue for the corporation which has been undermined after services were reduced and redeployed.
Former transport minister Antony Raju backed the mayor’s stance, recalling that the buses were procured specifically for city services during his tenure.
“KSRTC had conducted a proper scientific study to ease city rides and increase connectivity within the city. The chain services were once highly efficient but have since deteriorated. The system must be restored to its original form,” he said. He added that the biggest attraction of the scheme was that it offered connectivity across offices, hospitals, tourist centres and other major locations including areas previously lacking public transport for just `10.
The mayor also noted that buses meant to operate within municipal limits are now running services outside the city and said unilateral decisions by KSRTC that go against the understanding with the corporation cannot be accepted. He insisted that buses deployed outside the city should be brought back immediately. Meanwhile, KSRTC officials refused to comment when contacted.