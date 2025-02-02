Kerala government indecision delays process to finalise metro rail alignment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The process to finalise the alignment for the long-pending metro rail project in the state capital drags on owing to indecision of the state government. It’s been several months since the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) - the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) roped in by the government to implement metro projects in the state - submitted the proposal with six different alignments for the upcoming conventional metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the state government is yet to take a decision and choose an alignment that will cater to the maximum number of riders.

According to official sources, the proposal is pending with the Finance Department for getting clearance. “If the alignment is passing via Secretariat the main arterial road will be blocked and we need to take a decision on constructing the metro underground.

If the plan is for an overhead metro then the Bakery Junction - Thampanoor alignment would be ideal. These are policy matters and a decision on whether to take the metro underground or overhead needs to be taken. Only after making these decisions will we be able to finalise the alignment,” said an official source.

Widespread demand to reroute the metro via Kazhakootam has turned into a headache for the authorities. With the NH66 work ongoing near Pallipuram, it’s becoming impossible to plan a metro in the route. “Even the service road is feasible and we need to look for another alignment. These are policy decisions and once the finance department approves the project, the chief minister level meeting will be held to finalise the alignment,” said the official.

KMRL MD Loknath Behera told TNIE that a decision on the alignment will be taken soon by the state government. “We have submitted the proposal and are waiting for the decision on the final alignment so that we can kickstart the process,” said Behera.