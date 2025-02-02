Murder of two-year-old: Police inspect house following father’s complaint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Balaramapuram police on Saturday inspected the house where a two-year-old, Devendu, was murdered by her maternal uncle. The inspection followed a complaint by the child’s father, Sreejith, who alleged that the mother, Sreethu, was involved in the death. Police are preparing to take the accused, Harikumar into custody for further investigation.

A custody application will be filed on Monday. Once taken into custody, Harikumar will be interrogated in the presence of mental health experts.

According to the remand report, Harikumar murdered the two-year-old child due to his intense animosity toward his sister, Sreethu. The report states that the accused felt that his sister’s love for him diminished once she started paying attention to the child.

It also mentioned that even the child’s cries were unbearable to him. Sreethu’s disapproval of his extramarital affair further added to his resentment, as per the remand report.

Astrologer Devidas who was interrogated as part of the case will undergo further questioning over allegations that he swindled Rs 36 lakh from the family.