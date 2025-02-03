Elderly couple thrown out of house in Varkala, daughter and son-in-law booked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elderly couple had a harrowing time after their daughter and son-in-law locked them out of their house in Ayiroor, Varkala, following a dispute on Friday evening.

Following the intervention of relatives and the Ayiroor police, Siji and Bahuleyan, a pharmacist in Wayanad, returned the key of the house, located near the Thrimballoor Sri Bhagavathy temple, to her parents Sushama, 72, and Sadasivan, 79, a cancer patient, on Saturday and moved out.

The Ayiroor police, who booked Siji and Bahuleyan on the elderly couple’s complaint, said legal proceedings against them would continue.

Meanwhile, Minister R Bindu said the Social Justice department director and the RDO would investigate the incident and take necessary action. She also directed the officials to assess the elderly couple’s situation and submit a report while ensuring their safety and well-being.

The case was registered under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, and also includes charges of fraudulent inducement, false promises, and concealment of crucial facts.

As per the complaint, Siji’s parents had given her `35 lakh after selling their house to prevent seizure of her property. In 2019, Siji signed an agreement stating that she would return the amount within two years to help her parents buy another house, but allegedly failed to repay the money even after five years. The parents alleged they also faced mental and physical harassment by Siji.