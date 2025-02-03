Seminar on potential of DeepSeek held in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DeepSeek is the best open-source alternative model released so far in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which is dominated by monopolies, Y Kiran Chandra, general secretary of the Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) has said. He was delivering the keynote address at the seminar ‘Whether DeepSeek is a game changer?’, organised by the Democratic Alliance for Knowledge Freedom (DAKF) at the Gorky Bhavan here on Saturday.

While DeepSeek simultaneously reveals the source code and open weights, the limitation of not disclosing the dataset remains. He added that although it cannot be called completely open source, this move will be useful for building low-cost language models of our own.

Sunil T T, IC FOSS director, who spoke at the seminar, explained how language models can be used in ordinary computers and mobile phones, and discussed the possibility of designing them ourselves without algorithmic bias. DAKF state president K Anvar Sadath was the moderator.

Secretary T Gopakumar, C-DIT registrar Jayadev Anand, and deputy director Biju S B also spoke.