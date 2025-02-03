World Interfaith Harmony Week calls for unity, mutual respect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Human divisions arise from the limitations of perspective, and the need of the hour is to foster unity from a state of disunity, said Bishop Thomas Mar Eusebius, after inaugurating the World Interfaith Harmony Week at Santhigiri Ashram here on Saturday.

The Bishop emphasised that Navajyothi Sree Karunakara Guru envisioned religious unity and cooperation. “The problem arises when individuals see their viewpoint as superior while looking down upon others. This mindset needs to change,” he added.

M G Shashibhushan, a historian and author, delivered the keynote address, highlighting India’s deep-rooted tradition of compassion. Drawing insights from the Harappan civilisation, he stated that India has always embraced a culture of giving and receiving.

Expressing his appreciation for the gathering, Fr Thomas Kulangara of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church remarked that the light of supreme truth manifests differently in each religion.

The event was attended by Santhigiri Ashram president Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi.

Janani Kripa Jnana Thapaswini, head of Santhigiri Atma Vidyalayam, delivered the welcome address, while Brahmachari Satprabha M P delivered the vote of thanks.