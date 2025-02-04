34-year-old involved in multiple Pocso cases held for abusing minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thumba police have arrested a 34-year-old man employed as a security guard at a private college in the city for sexually abusing a minor girl. Sadham Hussain of Vedivachankovil was arrested from Karunagappally.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on January 24 when the victim, a Class X student, and her brother were walking to their school. The accused approached them and offered a ride by lying that he was a friend of their father.

Later, he made the boy get down and then under the pretext of taking the girl to buy sweets, he took her to a secluded spot. Later, he dropped the duo at their school. The victim shared the incident with a doctor at a hospital, where she was taken following physical uneasiness.

The culprit, who was twice involved in similar offences, was traced using CCTV visuals.