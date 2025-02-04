P V Anvar slams move to impose tolls on KIIFB-funded roads

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar has termed as “anti-people” the reported move of the state cabinet to impose tolls on roads and bridges built using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Anvar was inaugurating the Thiruvananthapuram district leadership meeting of the party here on Monday. He pointed out that the LDF government had imposed cess and surcharge on petroleum products for repayment of loans availed through KIIFB.

“For people, whose family budget has gone for a toss due to rampant price rise, the move is a bolt from the blue,” Anvar said and warned of fierce protests if the government implements the toll.

The meeting, presided over by Trinamool Congress state coordinator V S Manoj, elected Johny Malayam, V M Subair, Sabin Kakkadan, M Nujumudeen, V V Sajimon and Shafi Shoukath as district coordinators.

While Varkala Vasudevan was chosen as coordinator of the Dalit unit, Sherly Zachariah was elected women’s wing coordinator.