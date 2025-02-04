Thiruvananthapuram: St Xavier’s College marks diamond jubilee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: St Xavier’s College, Thumba, inaugurated its diamond jubilee celebrations with a grand ceremony, marking 60 years of academic excellence and social commitment.

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, Dr R Bindu, inaugurated the event, praising the institution’s contributions to educational empowerment in the coastal region.The function was presided over by MLA V Sasi, while college manager

Fr Sunny Jose S J welcomed the gathering. Principal Dr Nisha Rani D delivered the vote of thanks.

The programme featured a keynote address by Dr Jagathy Raj V P, vice-chancellor of Sreenarayanaguru Open University, and a benedictory address by Eugine H Pereira, vicar general of the T’Puram Latin Archdiocese.

The diamond jubilee celebrations will include a national seminar, inter-collegiate elocution and quiz competitions, a go-kart exhibition, a literary festival, and a science exhibition. The events will conclude with a valedictory function in March.

Founded in 1964 by the Jesuits of Kerala Province, the college has played a pivotal role in shaping lives, empowering marginalised communities, and advancing higher education. The institution remains committed to its mission of academic excellence and social transformation.