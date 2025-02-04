Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: St Xavier’s College marks diamond jubilee

Dr R Bindu, inaugurated the event, praising the institution’s contributions to educational empowerment in the coastal region.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: St Xavier’s College, Thumba, inaugurated its diamond jubilee celebrations with a grand ceremony, marking 60 years of academic excellence and social commitment.

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, Dr R Bindu, inaugurated the event, praising the institution’s contributions to educational empowerment in the coastal region.The function was presided over by MLA V Sasi, while college manager

Fr Sunny Jose S J welcomed the gathering. Principal Dr Nisha Rani D delivered the vote of thanks.

The programme featured a keynote address by Dr Jagathy Raj V P, vice-chancellor of Sreenarayanaguru Open University, and a benedictory address by Eugine H Pereira, vicar general of the T’Puram Latin Archdiocese.

The diamond jubilee celebrations will include a national seminar, inter-collegiate elocution and quiz competitions, a go-kart exhibition, a literary festival, and a science exhibition. The events will conclude with a valedictory function in March.

Founded in 1964 by the Jesuits of Kerala Province, the college has played a pivotal role in shaping lives, empowering marginalised communities, and advancing higher education. The institution remains committed to its mission of academic excellence and social transformation.

diamond jubilee celebration
St Xavier’s College

