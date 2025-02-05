M R Ajith Kumar removed as central sports officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has relieved armed battalion ADGP M R Ajith Kumar of his duties as the police’s central sports officer, appointing headquarters ADGP S Sreejith as his successor. Ajith’s departure from the post was based on a request he made in October 2024, citing challenges in continuing his responsibilities.

State police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb issued the order on Thursday, amid ongoing controversy regarding the state government’s decision to appoint two bodybuilding champions as inspectors in the armed battalion.

Additionally, there was a proposal to appoint a volleyball player from Kannur, which drew further criticism. The central sports officer plays a crucial role in recruiting athletes under the sports quota for the police force. The decision to include bodybuilders raised concerns, as bodybuilding is not classified as an Olympic sport and is generally not eligible for appointment under the sports quota. Reports indicate that Ajith had reservations about these appointments, arguing that they violated established norms. The police chief also expressed concerns.

The move to draft the three individuals had been made at higher levels, leading to the dismissal of the objections from senior officials. Consequently, Ajith decided to step down from his position.