The solitary reader and his melancholy strain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R K R Nair is a familiar figure at the University Library in Thiruvananthapuram. Known for spending endless hours in the reference hall, he is often the subject of jokes: “If someone gives him a blanket and pillow, he will sleep here.”
Unfazed by the attention, the octogenarian immerses himself in reading and writing every day. A bachelor, Nair leads a minimalist life in a nearby lodge, so that he doesn’t waste time commuting to the library.
In his twilight years, the library and his books remain his enduring companions. Nair doesn’t even use a mobile phone, as he prefers to be cut off from worldly distractions.
For him, reading is not just a pastime, but an escape a way to transcend the confines of the material world.
Author of about a dozen books, Nair’s literary inclination created a kind of detachment from people. “Books, unlike people, are reliable and give true solace to the pangs of an aching soul,” he smiles.
In his younger days, Nair worked as an electrical engineer in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and India’s metro cities. Poetry and music have been his companions in his journey.
“I have always been a poet at heart. I find solace in the poems of Keats or in the songs sung by Mohammed Rafi. If music be the food of solitude, play on,” he says, playing on the famous line from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.
During his professional journeys, Nair’s love for mythology and spirituality steadily grew. He attributes this to the influence of his grandmother, who introduced him to Indian mythology at a young age. “Her narrations of Krishna and Rama shaped my imagination and planted the seeds of curiosity that have grown into my passion for mythology,” he recalls.
After retiring, Nair served for two years as the executive engineer at Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple. There, he explored themes of love, service, and human connection — ideas that would feature prominently in his books.
“Guruvayur was a window into the mystical world of devotion and ancient traditions,” he says.
Another major influence in Nair’s life was Krishnavatara by K M Munshi. He calls it his “soul’s guide”. “This masterpiece shaped my understanding of Krishna not just as a divine figure but as a strategist, philosopher, and deeply humane personality,” he says.
Krishnavatara, Nair adds, helped him craft one of his initial books, Dwaparam. In it, he reimagines Krishna not as God but as a master tactician.
Nair’s writing blends his insights into human relationships with mythical archetypes and contemporary dilemmas. One of his works, Orbits, tells the story of a celebrity named Adithya who leaves behind his stardom to help a poor village. The novel explores themes of love, service, and technology-driven progress through characters like Gabriel, who invents a solar-powered device to electrify the village; Seema, whose telepathic love leads to spiritual transcendence; and Dr Nancy, who sacrifices her career to care for her blind soulmate.
The novel is deeply personal for Nair, carrying traces of a lost love that, he admits, shadows much of his writing.
Another work, Call of the Blue River, is inspired by his decade-long life on the Andamans. The book features an array of poignant stories, including a forest ranger risking his life for a colleague, a criminologist caught in a moral dilemma, and a lawyer who accepts goodwill over money as payment. Each story reflects selflessness and ethical complexity,.
His most recent work, The Sun of Dwarka, published last year, delves into the Mahabharata to explore the character of Krishna in new ways. He focuses on the silences and pauses in the epic, depicting Krishna as someone who maintained deeply personal bonds with Radha, his soulmate, and Draupadi, a sister-like figure.
Themes of telepathy, timeless connection, and human vulnerability dominate the book, offering a fresh take on the epic.
As we part, Nair, thumbing through the pages of a book, appears content with his unconventional life. And the library remains his sanctuary — a space where he reads, writes, and reflects without interruption. “Bonds, to me, are bondages,” he says.
“Books and thoughts are all I need. I live in words. That’s the only place I belong to.”