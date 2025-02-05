The solitary reader and his melancholy strain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R K R Nair is a familiar figure at the University Library in Thiruvananthapuram. Known for spending endless hours in the reference hall, he is often the subject of jokes: “If someone gives him a blanket and pillow, he will sleep here.”

Unfazed by the attention, the octogenarian immerses himself in reading and writing every day. A bachelor, Nair leads a minimalist life in a nearby lodge, so that he doesn’t waste time commuting to the library.

In his twilight years, the library and his books remain his enduring companions. Nair doesn’t even use a mobile phone, as he prefers to be cut off from worldly distractions.

For him, reading is not just a pastime, but an escape a way to transcend the confines of the material world.

Author of about a dozen books, Nair’s literary inclination created a kind of detachment from people. “Books, unlike people, are reliable and give true solace to the pangs of an aching soul,” he smiles.

In his younger days, Nair worked as an electrical engineer in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and India’s metro cities. Poetry and music have been his companions in his journey.

“I have always been a poet at heart. I find solace in the poems of Keats or in the songs sung by Mohammed Rafi. If music be the food of solitude, play on,” he says, playing on the famous line from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

During his professional journeys, Nair’s love for mythology and spirituality steadily grew. He attributes this to the influence of his grandmother, who introduced him to Indian mythology at a young age. “Her narrations of Krishna and Rama shaped my imagination and planted the seeds of curiosity that have grown into my passion for mythology,” he recalls.