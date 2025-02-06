Music school director’s arrest brings out tales of decades-long harassment in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrest of Thomas Varghese, 63, the administrator and director of a music centre at Charachira under Pocso Act following allegations of sexually abusing minor girls brings out two-and-a-half decades of harassment.

The museum police have registered a case and a comprehensive investigation has been launched.

Suspecting similar incidents, the police have requested Childline to conduct counselling sessions for students.

Thomas Varghese was arrested on Tuesday based on a complaint that he had sexually abused a girl between 2011 and 2013.

There is also an allegation that he abused the complainant’s sister in 2003-2004.

The institution has been operating for many years, with branches abroad, including in the UK. Some grade exams of the London School of Music are also conducted here.

A former student recently shared her traumatic experience on social media. Soon after, her sister, who had also suffered abuse at his hands, spoke out, bringing the issue to light. This led to an official complaint being filed with the police.

Thomas Varghese was actively involved with choir groups in several churches.

It has also been reported that parents had received hints about his inappropriate behaviour in the past. However, no one had filed a complaint.