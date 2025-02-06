Posh Act awareness class @ Technopark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after 12 years since the enactment of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace (Posh) Act, awareness about the law remains limited among women employees in many establishments, P Satheedevi, chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, has said.

Speaking at the inauguration of an awareness programme on the POSH Act at Technopark, she called for establishing a monitoring system in all institutions to ensure the safety of women employees. “Women face various forms of exploitation, discrimination and harassment.

At home and in the workplace, and even while commuting, it is crucial for women to be aware of their rights under this law. Every office must set up a monitoring system to address the concerns of female employees,” she said.

The Commission also announced plans to conduct awareness sessions in other IT parks and shopping malls. MLA Kadakampally Surendran, Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair and more dignitaries attended.