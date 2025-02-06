Textbook on diabetes management released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released a textbook on diabetes management, published by US-based Springer, a renowned medical publisher. Titled Management of Diabetic Complications: A Team-Based Approach, the book is designed as a comprehensive guide for doctors worldwide, focusing on early identification and effective management of diabetes-related complications.

With over 110 million people currently living with diabetes in India, the burden of diabetic complications is growing at an alarming rate. Most individuals develop one or more complications, including kidney disease, cardiovascular conditions, neuropathy, and retinopathy, within 10 to 20 years of diagnosis.

Though these complications are largely preventable, the current scenario demands proactive and multidisciplinary intervention.

The book addresses these critical concerns by offering evidence-based insights into prevention and management strategies. It emphasises the importance of early detection, integrated care, and the role of the latest medical technologies in improving patient outcomes.

Tailored for healthcare professionals, the book aligns with modern medical guidelines and highlights the importance of a team-based approach in tackling the complex challenges of diabetes care. Noted nephrologist Dr Georgi Abraham is the chief editor of the book, with research diabetologist Dr Jothydev Kesavadev as one of the editors alongside Dr Priyanka Govindan, Dr Nanditha Arun, and Dr Suneeta Teckchandani.