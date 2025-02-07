Pozhiyoor man brought back from Russian army found dead in lodge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 23-year-old Pozhiyoor native, who was brought back from Russia in March 2024 after being trafficked to the Ukraine war front by a fake job racket, was found dead in a lodge at Neyyattinkara on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as David Muthappan. His family had reported him missing since Wednesday evening, the police said.

David reached Neyyattinkara on Wednesday evening for receiving the money from the agent, who had facilitated his Russian sojourn. The youth was offered a job of a security officer in a super market in Russia and was charged Rs three lakh by the agent.

Sources said since his return, David was in a depressed state. After being contacted repeatedly, the agent had agreed to pay back the amount he took from David. However, despite waiting at the pre-determined spot, the agent did not turn up. Initial suspicion is that David could have ended his life after the agent failed to pay him back.