This V-day, stitch a partnership?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Valentine’s Day, why not celebrate love with a creative twist? At the Embroidery Date event, couples can join hands to create something meaningful together — an embroidered keepsake to cherish forever. You and your partner stitch each other’s first initials into a hoop, crafting a unique piece of art that symbolises your bond. It’s a heartfelt way to commemorate your togetherness and create a memory you’ll both treasure.

The event will take place at Café Sarwaa (or a customizable location), from February 7-13, with flexible time slots to accommodate your schedule.

Each session lasts two hours, providing ample time to unwind, chat, and stitch your personalized creations. No prior experience is needed — all materials are provided, so it’s perfect for beginners or seasoned crafters alike.

Guiding you through the process will be Betty Abraham (@bettymabraham), an expert in embroidery, who will ensure that each couple learns the craft step by step. This is a chance to explore creativity together while making a meaningful keepsake of your love.

Registration is open now, so grab your partner and sign up for this special, hands-on Valentine’s experience. For more information, contact @bettyabraham on Instagram.