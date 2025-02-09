CSIR-NIIST develops technology that converts biomedical waste into soil additives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram has developed a technology that converts pathogenic biomedical waste into value-added soil additives that eliminate the need for costly and energy-intensive incineration.

The rig will be installed and commissioned at a function at AIIMS, New Delhi on Monday. The rig ensures the safe disposal of waste materials such as blood, urine, sputum and laboratory disposables while simultaneously imparting a pleasant fragrance to the treated material.

The prototype has a daily processing capacity of 400 kg, with an initial capacity to handle 10 kg of degradable medical waste per day. Once validated and approved by competent authorities, the technology will be ready for full-scale implementation in healthcare facilities across the country.

India generates approximately 743 tonnes of biomedical waste daily, according to the 2023 annual report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Traditional disposal methods, including incineration and open dumping, pose serious health and environmental risks, including the release of carcinogenic pollutants, particulate matter and ash residues.