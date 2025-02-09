German filmmaker Wim Wenders' films to be screened in Thiruvananthapuram as part of 'King of the Road' tour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of a five-city tour - ‘King of the Road’, German filmmaker Wim Wenders’ films will be screened in the city at Kairali, Sree, and Nila theatres on Monday and Tuesday. Goethe-Zentrum, the German cultural centre here, has started issuing passes for the two-day German film festival.

Masterclasses and screenings will take place as part of the festival. Wim Wenders will interact with film fraternity, scholars, and students. A package of 18 films including short films and documentaries, will be screened at KSFDC.

The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick (1971), Alice in the Cities (1973), Kings of the Road (1975), The American Friend (1977), Lightning Over Water (1980), Reverse Angle (1982), Room 666 (1982), The State of Things (1982), Paris, Texas (1984), Tokyo-Ga (1985), Wings of Desire (1987), Until the End of the World – Director’s Cut (1994), The End of Violence (1997), Buena Vista Social Club (1999), The Million Dollar Hotel (2000), Don’t Come Knocking (2005), Pina (3D) (2011) and Anselm (3D) (2023) will be screened during the tour.

The tour is organised by Film Heritage Foundation, in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation) and Goethe-Institut, with the latter partnering with KSFDC and Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Wim Wenders’ work as a screenwriter, director, producer, photographer and author includes award-winning feature-length and documentary films, photo exhibitions presented worldwide, as well as numerous photo books, film books and text collections.