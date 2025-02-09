Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for illegal entry, residence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three Bangladeshi nationals, who were engaged in construction work in the city, were arrested from Vattiyoorkavu on Saturday.

Following a tip-off from intelligence, the trio were arrested for illegally entering and residing in the country. Vattiyoorkavu police booked them under the Foreigners Act. The three -- Mohammed Alamgeer, 22, Johardeen, 23, and Mohammed Kafithulla, 25 -- will be produced before court and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

According to officers, the three, who have been in Kerala since 2018, were employed as construction workers in the city for the past three months. “They did not have proper records. According to their statements, they crossed the border illegally in search of better-paying jobs.

They will be presented before court, and legal proceedings will follow. So far, only three people have been identified, but a detailed enquiry is under way,” police sources said.

City commissioner Thomson Jose said the arrests were made in a joint operation involving the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Military Intelligence. Officers also seized documents confirming their Bangladeshi nationality.

“There is a standard operating procedure set by the central government for handling illegal immigrants. Accordingly, they will be deported and legal action will be initiated. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to determine the presence of more illegal immigrants in the city,” the commissioner said.