Differently-abled performers expose superstitions at science conference in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of differently-abled students from the Different Art Centre exposed the secrets behind the so-called ‘divine miracles’ at the All India Science Conference organised by the Breakthrough Science Society at Tagore Theatre on Sunday.

The performers demonstrated and debunked several tricks disguised as miracles, including setting coconut husk on fire with bare hands, sleeping on a bed of nails, and turning coloured solutions colourless.

They explained the scientific principles behind these illusions. The team included Amal B, Sabari Krishna, Alan S, Saya Mariam Thomas, Aparna Suresh, Ardra Anil, Abhijith P S, Ashwin Dev, Parvathi L S, Muhammad Asheeb, Jyothilal J S, Roopakrishnan, Jefin P James, Aparna P L, Abhiraj S, Manikandan, Muhammad Asif and Libin B L.