Divisional Railway Hospital in Pettah becomes first railway hospital to receive NABH certification

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Divisional Railway Hospital in Pettah has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first railway hospital to receive the entry-level NABH certification. Established in 1979, the hospital serves 65,000 employees, pensioners, and their families, while also providing services to the general public under the Union government’s health schemes.

The hospital offers a wide range of specialist services, including general surgery, general medicine, orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT, obstetrics & gynaecology, pediatrics, and dental care. Additionally, visiting consultants provide services in cardiology, neurology, urology, gastroenterology, psychiatry, dermatology, pulmonology, and radiology.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, including an advanced lab, ultrasound, echocardiogram, and doppler scans. “The Divisional Railway Hospital in Pettah is the only one among the 68 divisional hospitals to achieve this prestigious certification.

As part of the accreditation process, the hospital has undergone significant improvements in its infrastructure, bringing it in line with corporate sector standards. All major surgeries, including super-specialty procedures, and medical consultations are being performed here. The goal is to provide comprehensive healthcare in all fields of medicine,” said. He also highlighted that the hospital provides services at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates.

The certification is valid for two years, with periodic monitoring during this period. Dr Man Singh, director general of Railway Health Services at the Railway Board, officially presented the NABH certificate at the Divisional Railway Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram recently.