Final hearing in Vineetha murder case set for Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court will conduct the final hearing in the sensational Vineetha murder case on Monday.

The murder happened at Ambalamukku on February 6, 2022. Vineetha, who was working in a plant nursery, was stabbed to death allegedly by Tamil Nadu native Rajendran in order to steal her 36-gram gold chain.

The murder came as a shocker as it occurred in the heart of the city during the Covid-19 lockdown. The police began the investigation by relying totally on a grainy CCTV clip they had managed to get. After several days of a game of cat and mouse, Rajendran was nabbed.

During interrogation, the police realised that he was a serial killer and had murdered three members of a family in Nagarcoil while attempting a robbery. It was after obtaining bail in that particular case that he reached Thiruvananthapuram and fetched a job with a tea shop run by a TN native. The police found that Rajendran carried out thefts whenever he required money.

The prosecution represented by Special Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen presented 222 documents, seven DVDs and 12 pen drives carrying evidence to prove the case. As many as 96 witnesses were also produced.