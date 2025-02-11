Floating bridge at Varkala gears up for opening after safety checks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial floating bridge at Papanasam beach, which was shut down following a mishap that left around 15 people including children injured, is gearing up for its reopening. Reassembling of the structure is fast progressing at Varkala for a comprehensive safety inspection by a team of experts. The accident that happened nearly a year ago has left the adventure tourism infrastructure in the state under scanner for all the wrong reasons.

Following the accident, National institute of Technology (NIT), Kozhikode was roped in to study the safety aspects and come up with recommendations to ensure safe operations. The new set of guidelines with strict regulations have come into effect recently. The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has identified a location close to Bali Mandapam for deploying the floating bridge. There has been widespread outrage among the local residents and tourism stakeholders against the installation of a floating bridge at Papanasam Beach, known for its serenity and reputation for pilgrims.

An official of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KAPS) told TNIE that the inspection will be held when the operator gives an official request after completing the reassembling of the floating bridge. “A team of experts has to do the safety assessment and once the floating bridge is ready, the inspection will happen on a convenient date of the experts immediately,” said an official source.

As per the new guidelines, the adventure activity providers should ensure that the design of the floating bridge is scrutinised and authorised by vetting agencies, including government engineering colleges, IITs or NITs, before getting the NoC from KATPS for the installation of the floating bridges. The new rules mandate the operation of floating bridges for a period of seven months from October to November when the weather is favourable.

An official of the DTPC said that the operations of the floating bridge will be closely monitored and the technical and safety aspects will be monitored by KATPS.