Floating bridge at Varkala gears up for opening after safety checks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial floating bridge at Papanasam beach, which was shut down following a mishap that left around 15 people including children injured, is gearing up for its reopening. Reassembling of the structure is fast progressing at Varkala for a comprehensive safety inspection by a team of experts. The accident that happened nearly a year ago has left the adventure tourism infrastructure in the state under scanner for all the wrong reasons.
Following the accident, National institute of Technology (NIT), Kozhikode was roped in to study the safety aspects and come up with recommendations to ensure safe operations. The new set of guidelines with strict regulations have come into effect recently. The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has identified a location close to Bali Mandapam for deploying the floating bridge. There has been widespread outrage among the local residents and tourism stakeholders against the installation of a floating bridge at Papanasam Beach, known for its serenity and reputation for pilgrims.
An official of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KAPS) told TNIE that the inspection will be held when the operator gives an official request after completing the reassembling of the floating bridge. “A team of experts has to do the safety assessment and once the floating bridge is ready, the inspection will happen on a convenient date of the experts immediately,” said an official source.
As per the new guidelines, the adventure activity providers should ensure that the design of the floating bridge is scrutinised and authorised by vetting agencies, including government engineering colleges, IITs or NITs, before getting the NoC from KATPS for the installation of the floating bridges. The new rules mandate the operation of floating bridges for a period of seven months from October to November when the weather is favourable.
An official of the DTPC said that the operations of the floating bridge will be closely monitored and the technical and safety aspects will be monitored by KATPS.
“Ever since the introduction of adventure tourism, the Papanasam beach has lost its sheen and day visitors are thronging the beach littering and polluting the beach. We have informed the tourism department multiple times to shift the floating bridge to other location. There are several other locations in Varkala,” said Rohith Aravindakshan, a local resident.
As per the new guidelines, the adventure activity operators should make sure that the tourists, life guards and inspection staff are covered under accident and death insurance of appropriate value. It is suggested that they go for public liability insurance cover with workmen compensation for a minimum of Rs 1 crore.
Sajeev S J of Kerala Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC), an NGO, who raised many complaints against the floating bridget said that the operations of the floating bridges are being done without getting the mandatory NoC from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA). “It’s a holy pilgrim spot and the adventure tourism is ruining the importance of the space,” he added.
Safety instructions
The average wave height during the operational period is 0.5 m to 1.3 m
The average wind speed from October to April is 8-12 knots
Inspections by DTPC officials should be conducted and recorded after every monsoon before starting the operation
Tourists shall be instructed not to hold the handrails on one side alone , the equilibrium of the bridge will be affected
Maximum number of tourists that shall be permitted is 50-60 at a particular time
People with spinal problems or knee issues and kids below 10 years and adults above 70 years old are not allowed to board the floating bridge
Wind speed measuring devices shall be installed and if the wind speed is more than 12 knots the operations shall be suspended