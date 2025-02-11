Fortinet partners with ASAP to train students in cybersecurity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fortinet, a global leader in cybersecurity, has partnered with Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) to offer free training and certification in cybersecurity. The programme aims to equip students with the skills needed to build a career in network security.

Through this partnership, students will get access to Fortinet’s Network Security Expert (NSE) certification programme, comprising five proficiency levels and 11 certifications. This includes courses on topics like cloud security, AI-driven security and zero-trust network access.

They will also receive online lab access and exam vouchers to help them earn globally recognised certifications.

The demand for cybersecurity professionals is growing fast. According to Fortinet’s 2024 report, 70% of organisations believe a shortage of skilled workers increases security risks. The world currently needs 48 lakh more cybersecurity experts.

To address this issue, the state government is introducing Fortinet’s NSE certification as a self-paced online programme.

This initiative will help students develop strong cybersecurity skills and meet global industry standards.

“This collaboration will make way for numerous opportunities equip students with industry-relevant knowledge and expertise. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated with the rise of advanced technologies like AI, equipping students with future-ready skill sets is critical to safeguarding today’s rapidly evolving digital world,” said Usha Titus, chairperson and managing director, ASAP Kerala.

Fortinet is also working with AICTE to provide one lakh virtual internships in cybersecurity. Also, the company is collaborating with CERT-In to create cybersecurity awareness programmes for students and professionals.

“India’s rapid digitisation is bringing up many opportunities, but it also brings a growing need for strong cybersecurity expertise to protect its digital future. Fortinet aims to bridge this gap by equipping students and professionals with industry-recognised certifications and training programmes. Through our partnership with ASAP Kerala, we aim to build a strong talent pipeline that not only addresses the skills shortage but also contributes to the nation’s resilience against evolving cyber threats,” said Vivek Srivastava, country manager, India & SAARC at Fortinet.