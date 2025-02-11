Maha Kumbh gets an impressive Kerala-touch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has been in the news for the excitement it has stirred among Keralites — the numerous reels it has generated, the controversies surrounding it, and the ‘Deepseek vs the Divine Dip’ debate, among others.
There has been a steady flow of visitors from the state as well. Kerala’s presence at the Kumbh cannot be overlooked, says Arun A S, a Thiruvananthapuram-based techie who has been stationed there for the last three weeks, organising events such as the ‘Gyan Kumbh’ (knowledge summits).
The star attraction was, of course, the anointment of Sadhu Anandavanam as a ‘mahamandaleshwar (head)’ of the Kerala activities of Juna Akhada. The news gained prominence as the renunciate was formerly known as P Salil, an SFI leader during his student days.
The Kerala touch continued with a special centre established in Sector 12 of the Tent City at Prayagraj, offering facilities for rituals as practised in Kerala temples.
The enclosure featured the customary altars arranged around Kalamezhuthu drawings, which are traditionally associated with Keralite rituals. Twenty-five individuals, specially trained in these rituals, represent Kerala at the Kumbh in this facility.
“It was Adi Shankaracharya – from Kerala – who arranged the doctrines and rituals of Hinduism to suit modern times,” says Vishnu G, one of the organisers of Gyan Kumbh.
“He also organised the faith, setting up akhadas based on the Dashanami order of monks. Kerala was once renowned for its knowledge of the Vedas and ancient knowledge systems, yet its presence now is minimal.
However, whatever is practised in Kerala adheres to the doctrines established by Shankaracharya, thereby preserving its disciplinary structure. To bring that here, a centre was opened by the Kasaragod-based Parampara Vidyapeetham, offering rituals that are mainstays in Keralite shrines.”
The Kumbh Mela also saw the participation of five educational experts from Kerala at an event called the Gyan Kumbh, where discussions centred on value-based education, Indian knowledge systems, and the need for a broader spectrum of knowledge to enhance the country’s educational ecosystem.
The one who garnered the most attention among them was V Narayanan, the new chairman of Isro. On the final day of the three-day Gyan Kumbh event, he addressed students from various schools in UP.
Students of the centrally run Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology also had the opportunity to interact with him as he spoke about Isro’s advancements in the sector, the need for greater expertise, and the importance of strengthening the startup ecosystem in IITs, NITs, and beyond to match global standards.
“The ecosystem still lacks, and a lot needs to be done,” he said, offering Isro’s support in achieving this goal. He also interacted with students from different parts of the world, sharing the story of India’s space odyssey as well as his own journey from a small hamlet in Nagercoil to heading Isro.
“The idea should be to keep the nation first,” he told the students.
A Rajarajan, the director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, who accompanied Narayanan, also highlighted India’s strides in the space sector.
Other experts from Kerala included Kerala University vice-chancellor Prof. Mohanan Kunnummal, Kannur University vice-chancellor K K Saju, Kufos registrar K Dinesh, and Central University of Kerala registrar-in-charge Jayaprakash R.
They interacted with Indian and international students who had assembled at the venue, further enriching the Kerala touch at the Kumbh. It clearly wasn’t just about the dip for some Keralites.