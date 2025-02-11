Maha Kumbh gets an impressive Kerala-touch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has been in the news for the excitement it has stirred among Keralites — the numerous reels it has generated, the controversies surrounding it, and the ‘Deepseek vs the Divine Dip’ debate, among others.

There has been a steady flow of visitors from the state as well. Kerala’s presence at the Kumbh cannot be overlooked, says Arun A S, a Thiruvananthapuram-based techie who has been stationed there for the last three weeks, organising events such as the ‘Gyan Kumbh’ (knowledge summits).

The star attraction was, of course, the anointment of Sadhu Anandavanam as a ‘mahamandaleshwar (head)’ of the Kerala activities of Juna Akhada. The news gained prominence as the renunciate was formerly known as P Salil, an SFI leader during his student days.

The Kerala touch continued with a special centre established in Sector 12 of the Tent City at Prayagraj, offering facilities for rituals as practised in Kerala temples.

The enclosure featured the customary altars arranged around Kalamezhuthu drawings, which are traditionally associated with Keralite rituals. Twenty-five individuals, specially trained in these rituals, represent Kerala at the Kumbh in this facility.

“It was Adi Shankaracharya – from Kerala – who arranged the doctrines and rituals of Hinduism to suit modern times,” says Vishnu G, one of the organisers of Gyan Kumbh.

“He also organised the faith, setting up akhadas based on the Dashanami order of monks. Kerala was once renowned for its knowledge of the Vedas and ancient knowledge systems, yet its presence now is minimal.

However, whatever is practised in Kerala adheres to the doctrines established by Shankaracharya, thereby preserving its disciplinary structure. To bring that here, a centre was opened by the Kasaragod-based Parampara Vidyapeetham, offering rituals that are mainstays in Keralite shrines.”