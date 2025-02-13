Nishagandhi dance festival to start on February 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week-long Nishagandhi dance festival, organised by Kerala Tourism, will begin at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds at 6pm on Friday. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will present the Nishagandhi Puraskaram to kathak dancer Rajendra Gangani for his contributions to classical dance. Pandit Rajendra Gangani and group will perform at 8.30pm on the opening day.

The festival has lined up country’s best classical dancers and upcoming artists.

The performers are drawn from diverse Indian classical dance including bharatanatyam, kuchipudi, manipuri, kathak, sattriya and odissi. A kathakali mela featuring hundreds of kathakali artistes will also be part of the seven-day festival. kathakali performances will be held at the venue inside Kanakakkunnu palace every day from 5.30pm.

‘Bali Vadham’ (Feb 14), ‘Kalayanasougandhikam’ (Feb 15), ‘Baka Vadham’ (Feb 16), ‘Nala Charitham Randam Divasam’ (Feb 17), ‘Kamsa Vadham’ (Feb 18), ‘Uthara Swayamvaram’ (Feb 19), and ‘Rukmangada Charitham’ (Feb 20), will be performed as part of the kathakali mela.

Rajendra Gangani was selected for the honour by a jury comprising former chief secretary and writer K Jayakumar, playwright and cultural personality Soorya Krishnamurthy and performer and choreographer Rajashree Warrier, with Tourism Secretary K Biju as the panel Chairman and Director of Tourism Sikha Surendran as convener.

Minister V Sivankutty will preside over the inaugural ceremony and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will be the chief guest.

MPs Shashi Tharoor, A A Rahim , MLA V K Prasanth, Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Panchayat president Suresh Kumar and ward councillor Reena K S will be present.