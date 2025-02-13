Spiritual guide, teacher Sri M finds his way back to alma mater in Thycaud

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sri M emphasised lifelong pursuit of learning on his visit to Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud. “To be a good teacher, you have to be a good student,” he said. “People regard me as a teacher because I am a good student. Always have the attitude of a student throughout your life,” he added.

An alumnus of the 1962 batch, Sri M fondly recalled his formative years at the school, attributing his journey of learning and wisdom to the teachers who shaped him. Principal P Pramod welcomed the guest, setting the stage for Sri M to share memories and life lessons with the audience.

As he reminisced, Sri M recalled his participation in a Shakespearean play, The Merchant of Venice, where he played Antonio. The play won first prize at the State Youth Festival, a cherished memory from his school days. He also spoke about his passion for carpentry classes, drawing a parallel between carving wood and shaping the mind.

“Just as you carve and create wooden sculptures, your mind too gets shaped by engaging in carpentry,” he said. Sri M paid tribute to his English teachers, John Sir and Harihara Iyer, crediting them for his impeccable command over the language.

“Wherever I go, I say the teachers of Model School have shaped me,” he said. He also recalled his days in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the military attachment camp he attended as part of the training.

Stressing on the importance of discipline in education, Sri M remarked, “Discipline and obedience must be inculcated in children, and teachers play a major role in that. The disciplining by teachers is never out of malice but for the betterment of students.”

Adding a touch of humour, Sri M shared how, during his travels abroad, people often ask about his educational background.

“I tell them it’s not Harvard but Model High School, Thycaud,” he said, drawing warm applause from the audience. The event concluded with Headmistress Frieda Mary delivering a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging Sri M’s inspiring presence.