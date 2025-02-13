Sterilisation drive in limbo as ABC centre remains shut in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation-owned ABC (Animal Birth Control) centre at Vandithadam in Thiruvallam continues to remain shut, slowing down the sterilisation drive in the state capital. In 2024, the civic body could sterilise only around 1,200 stray dogs due to lack of facilities.

The centre at Thiruvallam, which was one of the main facilities for stray dog management, was shut down following complaints regarding its poor conditions and allegations of animal rights violations.

Following reports on deaths of stray dogs brought for sterilisation at the centre, the High Court had sealed the facility back in 2021. According to official sources, an average of two rabid stray dog deaths were recorded in the corporation limit. Since then, the civic body has launched the project to revamp the centre which is still under way. In 2024, around 3.16 lakh dog bite incidents and 26 rabies deaths were reported in the state.

According to reports, Thiruvananthapuram tops the list with the highest number of bite incidents. “The renovation work of the ABC centre is nearing completion and once its completed, an expert team from the High Court will visit and review the facility. We will be able to reopen the facility only after the HC approves,” said the official.

The civic body has roped in an NGO for carrying out vaccination of stray dogs in the capital. “They have already covered 92 out of 100 wards. We will get the results only if we continue the vaccination drive for four years,” said the official.

At present, the sterilisation is happening only at Pettah centre. It is learned that the civic body is able to sterilise around 110 dogs per month on an average. As per a survey carried out by the NGO, there are around 10,000 stray dogs in the state capital.

“We have sterilised around 42 per cent of the dogs and once the facility at Thiruvallam is opened, we will be able to sterilise more dogs. Earlier, we were able to sterilise over 2,000 dogs every year when the centre was open. The revamped centre can shelter around 100 dogs at a time,” said the official. The ABC centre at Pettah can accommodate around 60 to 70 dogs.

Though the civic body had planned many stray dog welfare initiatives, including designated feeding points for strays in the capital, it didn’t take off as planned. According to officials, the ward members and the residents are not interested in such projects.