Balanced diplomatic engagements needed with neighbouring nations, says Governor Rajendra Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the evolving geopolitical landscape, it is crucial to introspect and understand the events and strategies of neighbouring countries, said Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day national seminar on ‘Recent Developments in India’s Neighbourhood: Aspects and Implications’, he underscored the importance of analysing regional developments and their impact on India’s foreign policy.

Governor pointed out that while India has influenced and shaped its regional neighbourhood, it must now focus on fostering cooperation while responding strategically and pragmatically to emerging challenges.

“We can choose our friends, but not our neighbours,” he remarked, emphasising the need for India to maintain balanced diplomatic engagements based on both strategic interests and shared cultural ties.

The seminar was organised by the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Central University of Kerala, in collaboration with the Institute for the Study of Developing Areas (ISDA), with support from the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), New Delhi, and Vidya Prabha Foundation, Thiruvananthapuram.

Governor Arlekar reflected on India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World is One Family) and how this ideology has historically shaped India’s diplomatic outlook. He stressed that while India shares deep-rooted cultural, historical, and familial ties with its neighbours, political challenges persist, demanding a well-calibrated foreign policy response. He also emphasised the importance of taking cultural and historical aspects into account in addition to geopolitical considerations while shaping India’s foreign policy.

Referring to his personal experiences, he shared an anecdote from his visit to Mongolia, where he witnessed India’s profound spiritual connection, despite the absence of a physical border. He recalled a conversation with Mongolia’s Deputy Prime Minister, who acknowledged the deep cultural bonds between the two nations, describing them as “spiritual neighbours.”

The event was presided over by Vincent Mathew, Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of the Central University of Kerala. Ambassador (Retd.) T P Sreenivasan delivered the keynote address. Mohanan B Pillai, chairman of ISDA, gave an introduction to the seminar. Suresh Rangarajan, director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, CUK, K Jayaprasad, dean of the School of Global Studies and Siva Kumar, director of the Capital Centre Campus also spoke.