Invest Kerala summit to focus on generating investments in key sectors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025), organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) on behalf of the Department of Industries & Commerce, is scheduled to begin on February 21. The two-day summit, to be held at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Kochi, will focus on generating investments in key sectors, especially those identified by the government’s New Industrial Policy.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate IKGS 2025 and Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over the inaugural session.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, UAE, will be the chief guest. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Industry and Supply Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhari, will also be part of the inaugural session.

Prominent industrialists including M A Yousuf Ali, Karan Adani, Sridhar Vembu, Sudarshan Venu, M M Murugappan, Ravi Pillai, Amitabh Kant and Sanjiv Puri will be present.

Global industry leaders and more than 2,500 prospective investors are expected to attend IKGS 2025.

The focus sectors of the summit include sustainable technologies, innovation & industry, strategic industries, innovation in health, fintech, tourism and food processing.