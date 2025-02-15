Brain-dead teacher’s organ donation gives new life to four patients in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a remarkable act of generosity, the family of 52-year-old R Rajesh, a teacher at Amrita HSS Paripally, donated his organs after he passed away due to a brain haemorrhage.

The selfless act gave a new lease of life to four individuals. His family made the decision to donate his organs to critically ill patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Two kidneys and two corneas were donated. One kidney was allocated to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital, while the other was sent to KIMSHEALTH. The corneas were donated to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in the city.

A native of Varkala, Rajesh was admitted to a private hospital on February 8. He was declared brain dead on February 13. His wife Sangeetha and sons, Harishanth and Sivashanth, consented to the organ donation, enabling the life-saving procedure.

The donation process and the allocation of recipients were coordinated by Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (K-SOTTO), part of the government’s organ-donation initiative. Rajesh’s funeral is scheduled to take place on February 15 at his residence in Varkala.