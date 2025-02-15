Kerala Governor inaugurates Saksham 2025; urges shift to clean energy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday inaugurated Saksham 2025 - the annual flagship initiative of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG). The campaign aims to create widespread awareness on fuel conservation, energy efficiency, and the adoption of clean and green energy sources.

Addressing the event, the Governor emphasised the urgent need for energy conservation and environmental responsibility. He stated that India is at a crucial juncture where sustainable energy solutions are no longer a choice but a necessity.

With growing energy demands, he urged every citizen to contribute by adopting cleaner fuels, reducing wastage, and embracing energy-efficient practices. He further highlighted that the Saksham initiative plays a pivotal role in educating people about responsible energy consumption and protecting the environment for future generations. Reaffirming Kerala’s commitment to green energy initiatives, he called upon citizens to take proactive steps toward reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy sources.

This year’s theme, “Cleaner Environment through Green and Clean Energy,” highlights the importance of transitioning to a gas-based economy, promoting biofuels and alternative fuels, encouraging the use of electric vehicles, increasing awareness of hydrogen as a clean energy source, and digitally transforming energy systems for efficiency.

Senior officials of the Oil and Gas sector, industry leaders and environmental advocates attended the event.