Thiruvananthapuram corporation approves annual report amid allegations of financial discrepancies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has reported a tax revenue of Rs 154.36 crore and a non-tax revenue of Rs 109.38 crore for the financial year 2023-24 as per its annual administration report.

The report, presented at the council meeting here on Saturday, highlighted a total revenue of Rs 45.23 crore against an expenditure of Rs 39.69 crore for the year.

However, the opposition councillors strongly criticised the annual administration report alleging that it was a repetition of the previous years’ report and pointed out major discrepancies in financial figures compared to the annual financial statement. Despite stiff protests, the council approved the annual administration report.

The opposition also criticised the ruling front for delaying the report. BJP councillor P Ashok Kumar said that as per sector 63 of Kerala Municipal Act 1994 the annual administration report should be prepared and submitted before September 30. “They have delayed the report by four months and this could draw serious consequences. If delayed, the government will deny grants for the corporation,” he said.