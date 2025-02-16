Thiruvananthapuram corporation approves annual report amid allegations of financial discrepancies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has reported a tax revenue of Rs 154.36 crore and a non-tax revenue of Rs 109.38 crore for the financial year 2023-24 as per its annual administration report.
The report, presented at the council meeting here on Saturday, highlighted a total revenue of Rs 45.23 crore against an expenditure of Rs 39.69 crore for the year.
However, the opposition councillors strongly criticised the annual administration report alleging that it was a repetition of the previous years’ report and pointed out major discrepancies in financial figures compared to the annual financial statement. Despite stiff protests, the council approved the annual administration report.
The opposition also criticised the ruling front for delaying the report. BJP councillor P Ashok Kumar said that as per sector 63 of Kerala Municipal Act 1994 the annual administration report should be prepared and submitted before September 30. “They have delayed the report by four months and this could draw serious consequences. If delayed, the government will deny grants for the corporation,” he said.
The opposition councillors alleged that the report doesn’t mention the pension fund, and Rs 101.52 crore spent on salaries, bonus and payment for contingent workers. But in the budget, the civic body has set aside Rs 138.40 crore. Many important data is lacking in the report, said the opposition.
The ruling front argued that if there were flaws in the report, the opposition councillors who are also part of various standing committees could have raised it during the meetings held for finalising the reports. The opposition alleged that the civic body could spend only 51 percent of the allotted funds for public works and the report doesn’t have any details on the births and deaths recorded in the capital during the period.
The report highlighted the progress of LIFE-PMAY housing scheme. There are around 14,172 beneficiaries under the scheme. In the financial year 2023-24, the first installment was given to 1,724 beneficiaries, second installment to 2016 beneficiaries, third installment to 1,894 beneficiaries and fourth installment to 691 beneficiaries.
A total of Rs 86.59 crore was spent, including central share of Rs 35.89 crore, state share of Rs 11.96 crore, and corporation share of Rs 38.72 crore, it said.