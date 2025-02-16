ZuGrama’s maiden edition brings together global minds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first edition of ZuGrama, an experimental initiative designed to enhance the country’s innovation sector by bringing together top minds in AI, biotech, cryptography and other fields took place at Hyatt Regency from January 5 to February 16.

It was a six-week residency programme where scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs co-lived and collaborated on complex problems to bring about breakthroughs and technological advancements in the country. Yeshodhara Baskaran, Anish Mohammed, Kritarth Chhabra were the three initiators of Zu Grama.

“Innovation thrives in the right environment and ZuGrama seeks to provide that by bringing together multiple technology communities under one roof,” said Anish Mohammed.

Inspired by Zuzalu, the pop-up city concept created by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, ZuGrama provided space for scientists, engineers, cryptographers, and entrepreneurs to co-live and co-build. The initiative attracted participants from around the world, creating an interdisciplinary hub where ideas take shape beyond traditional institutional frameworks. It had around 85 participants from around the world under different age groups ranging from 17 to 75.

“The reason why we wanted to have this setting is because, in India, we come from a scarcity mindset. It also reflects in the way we approach problem-solving. If you want to think about really complex problems and push the boundaries for humanity, you need an abundance mindset. This is a small experiment to see how innovation flourishes when basic needs-food, cleanliness, fitness-are taken care of. It frees up mental space to focus on solving interesting problems,” said Yeshodhara Baskaran.

ZuGrama is envisioned as a long-term effort to reshape country’s innovation ecosystem. “There have been some efforts in this direction, but this is entirely different. We aim to build an ecosystem of talented people and provide them with access to networks, not just in India but globally. In the future, we hope to have semi-permanent spaces where these ideas can continue to evolve, and once a year, we might host pop-ups like this to bring in more people and speakers,” added Yesh.