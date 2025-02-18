Seven seniors booked for ragging junior student in SFI unit room in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Kazhakootam police have booked seven third-year students of Kariavattom Government College for ragging a first-year student and subjecting him to inhumane torture.

Based on a complaint of first-year Biotechnology student Binse Jose, police charged case against Velu, Prince, Ananthan, Parthan, Sravan and Salman under relevant sections against ragging.

Binse in his complaint had alleged that the group tortured him after taking him to the SFI unit room. He was forced to be on his knees and was beaten up. When he asked for water, the group spat on the water and gave it to Binse, the complaint read.

The anti-ragging committee of the college reportedly found that the ragging allegation was true and forwarded it to Kazhakootam police. There were clashes between two student groups and the police had registered cases against them, which include the ones who are now accused of ragging Binse.

The college authorities will take disciplinary action against the accused.