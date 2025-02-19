A day and night of women cinema

World Cinema and Women’s World International Film Festival and Seminar will be held in the city on February 26, bringing together a diverse collection of movies from around the globe.

Organised by Filca Film Society in collaboration with SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women, various government departments, and film societies, the event aims to celebrate women’s voices in cinema while showcasing different cultural narratives.

The festival features a day-and-night film screening with a curated selection of films, such as Tasian and Labe God from Iran,

METAI from Lithuania, Iron Girls from India, and The Maiden Uho, the Legend from Chile.

Other notable films include Monisto from Russia, Damore from Bulgaria, Rukmini from India, Mom’s Spirit from Iran, and Moriska from India.

Films such as The Uncontrollable Crowd and The Seed of the Sacred Fig will also be screened at the fest, which will be held in the Joint Council Hall near Press Club.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will include a seminar and a painting exhibition by women.