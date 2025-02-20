Kerala Tourism dept’s caravan park plan at Ponmudi hill station dropped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious plan of Kerala Tourism to launch caravan tourism at Ponmudi Hill Station has been dropped with the Tourism Department failing to find suitable land for setting up the park. The tourism department announced its plan to open caravan parks under PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode in three prime destinations -- Bolgatty, Bekal and Ponmudi -- to promote caravan tourism in the state.

The plan was to develop the park with private investment at revenue land in Ponmudi. According to official sources, the land identified for the park is not suitable as a caravan park requires more area. “The land parcel is inadequate for setting up a caravan park, which should be able to accommodate five to six caravans. The land we considered has the capacity to accommodate hardly two caravans. Hence, we have decided to explore other less-explored destinations in Thiruvananthapuram,” said a source.

Launched in 2021, Keravan Kerala (caravan tourism) failed to make any traction in the tourism industry owing to a lack of caravan parks. Recently, the tourism department entered into an Memorandum of Understanding with the Kerala Start Up Mission (KSUM) to breathe a fresh lease of life to caravan tourism - a new travel concept introduced by the Tourism Department that enables visitors to stay overnight at less-explored destinations across the state.