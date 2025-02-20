T'Puram corporation bans burning of waste near roadside trees

In a major victory for environmentalists in the capital, the citizen group ‘Tree Walk’ has succeeded in its campaign against the harmful practice of burning waste under trees.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has issued a circular prohibiting the burning of dry leaves and waste beneath roadside trees, following persistent efforts by the group. For the past two years, ‘Tree Walk’ has been raising concerns about the damage caused to trees, particularly a large ficus tree at PMG Junction.

This tree, providing much-needed shade and supporting small vendors and farmers, was under threat due to waste being burned at its base. The circular, issued by the municipal secretary, instructs health inspectors to ensure sanitation workers do not engage in waste burning near trees.

Additionally, workers will be educated on the environmental hazards of this practice, and violations will result in strict action. The circular has been forwarded to key officials, including the public health officer, Clean City managers, and senior public health inspectors.

“We have been trying for years to stop this harmful practice. We sent numerous requests and photographs to authorities,” says Anitha S, a coordinator of ‘Tree Walk’. “This proves that consistent and persistent efforts can bring about real change,” she adds.

To mark the achievement, ‘Tree Walk’ members will gather at PMG Junction under the ficus tree on Thursday at 5pm and will organise a cleanliness drive to reinforce the message.