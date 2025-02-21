Food fest to raise funds for cancer patients in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In 1996, a compassionate initiative took root in Thiruvananthapuram when Santha Jose, deeply moved by the plight of underprivileged cancer patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), resolved to make a difference in their lives.

During a hospital visit with a relative undergoing treatment, she witnessed firsthand the struggles of numerous patients battling not only cancer but also financial distress. This experience ignited a mission that soon found resonance among a group of like-minded women.

“The Asraya we see today is the result of collective efforts of many benevolent people and their compassion,” says Santha, president and chief coordinator of Asraya.

Santha then went on to lay the foundation of Asraya along with dedicated members, including Dr M Krishnan Nair (then Director of RCC), Dr Paul Sebastian (HOD of Head and Neck), and Vijaya (Chief Nursing Superintendent).

With encouragement from RCC authorities, over the past 28 years, Asraya has emerged as a lifeline for countless cancer patients, ensuring them, medical care and essential resources for their daily lives.

At the heart of Asraya are its over 400 service-minded women volunteers, comprising housewives, retired professionals, and dedicated social workers. These women devote their time and energy to supporting patients through various initiatives.