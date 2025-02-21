Food fest to raise funds for cancer patients in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In 1996, a compassionate initiative took root in Thiruvananthapuram when Santha Jose, deeply moved by the plight of underprivileged cancer patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), resolved to make a difference in their lives.
During a hospital visit with a relative undergoing treatment, she witnessed firsthand the struggles of numerous patients battling not only cancer but also financial distress. This experience ignited a mission that soon found resonance among a group of like-minded women.
“The Asraya we see today is the result of collective efforts of many benevolent people and their compassion,” says Santha, president and chief coordinator of Asraya.
Santha then went on to lay the foundation of Asraya along with dedicated members, including Dr M Krishnan Nair (then Director of RCC), Dr Paul Sebastian (HOD of Head and Neck), and Vijaya (Chief Nursing Superintendent).
With encouragement from RCC authorities, over the past 28 years, Asraya has emerged as a lifeline for countless cancer patients, ensuring them, medical care and essential resources for their daily lives.
At the heart of Asraya are its over 400 service-minded women volunteers, comprising housewives, retired professionals, and dedicated social workers. These women devote their time and energy to supporting patients through various initiatives.
“When any need comes, such as a fundraising event or giving food to the patients and their relatives in the cancer ward, our family members and neighbours help us,” says Santha.
Asraya’s support includes medical support to cover treatment costs along with livelihood opportunities for the families. Understanding the impact of illness on education, Asraya ensures that the children of cancer patients do not have to discontinue their studies due to financial constraints. Additionally, it funds essential home repairs and sanitation facilities, improving the quality of life for struggling families.
“We also provide prosthetic breasts to patients whose breasts were removed due to cancer. Some of the patients who recovered also received aid such as poultry and cattle for livelihood,” says Lakshmi Rajendran, a volunteer who has been a part of the organisation since 2003.
In some cases, Asraya also support families organise weddings for patients or their children so they can celebrate important life events with dignity.
The the continuous training from RCC doctors and nursing staff gives impetus to Asraya’s work. Volunteers receive essential knowledge to aid patients effectively, ensuring they can provide medical and emotional support.
“The cooperation between RCC and Asraya has played a pivotal role in the organisation’s sustained impact and credibility,” says Lakshmi.
Reflecting on Asraya’s journey, Santha emphasises the power of collective effort. “We are celebrating the happiness of togetherness. Many have come together, contributing their bit for a noble cause, and the strength of unity is the core of all our endeavours.”
One of Asraya’s major fundraising initiatives is its annual charity food festival, ‘Buy a Meal, Feed a Dream.’ This event brings together people from all walks of life, allowing them to contribute to the cause while enjoying delicious food and handcrafted goods. This year’s edition is scheduled on Saturday, from 9.45am to 6.30pm at Christ Church Seminary Hall, Palayam (opposite the Legislative Assembly).
Looking back at the journey of Asraya, Santha reminisces: “What began as a small initiative has flourished into a large-scale movement, garnering support from numerous individuals, organisations, and institutions. We just hope to keep up the work so that the community benefits from it.”